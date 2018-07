MOUNT ST. HELENS, Wash. — A rescue is underway for an injured hiker on Mount St. Helens.

The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted an MH-60 helicopter from the Astoria air station was launched Saturday afternoon to assist with the rescue.

The hiker is on the south face of the mountain, according to the Coast Guard.

This story will be updated when additional information is available.

