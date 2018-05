MOUNT HOOD, Ore. -- A rescue is underway for a climber who reportedly fell on Mount Hood Saturday morning.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Mountain Wave Search and Rescue have sent rescue teams. The sheriff's office tweeted about the fallen climber shortly before 10:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately released.

Clackamas County Sheriffs Office Search and Rescue is being dispatched to a fallen climber on Mt. Hood. No further details at this time — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) May 26, 2018

© 2018 KGW