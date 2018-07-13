MT. HOOD, Ore. – Oregon National Guard helicopter crews are working on a rescue operation for a climber who planned to end his life at the summit of Mount Hood.

“The Clackamas County Sheriff notified us that he had gone to the summit of Mount Hood because he was going to end his life up there, and then he changed his mind,” said Scott Lucas with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.

The man is also a diabetic, Lucas said. His name has not been released.

Six rescue team members with Portland Mountain Rescue are with the man at the summit, Lucas said.

The group is waiting for Chinook helicopter to arrive with special equipment that will be able to lift all seven people onboard.

Clackamas County emergency dispatchers on Thursday received a report of a stranded climber on Mount Hood. On Friday morning, dispatchers said they learned the climber was at the summit.

This developing story will be updated.

