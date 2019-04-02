PORTLAND, Ore. — A search is underway in the Columbia Gorge for a Silverton woman last seen Sunday afternoon in the Warren Lake area of the Starvation Creek Trail, according to the Hood River County Sheriff.

Leslie Drapiza started at the trailhead at Interstate 84 and was last seen about 1 p.m. by another hiker around Warren Lake.

She was able to text a family member about 6:30 p.m. to say she had been injured. She provided landmarks for her location.

The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center received a text from Drapiza informing them that she's on Trail 413. Currently that's where searchers are headed. Attempts to call back or ping her phone were not successful.

The area around Warren Lake has about 18 inches of snow, the sheriff's office said.

Further information was not available.