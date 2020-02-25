PORTLAND, Ore. — A climber with Portland Mountain Rescue found a person who fell on Mount Hood and a rescue mission is now underway, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The PMR climber called the sheriff's office at 12:12 p.m. after finding the person at Illumination Saddle, at 9,400 feet elevation on Mount Hood. The person who fell was wearing ski boots, according to the PMR climber.

The sheriff's office said PMR volunteers are with the person, and more climbers from PMR and American Medical Response are on the mountain trying to reach the person.

This story will be updated when more details are available.

