PORTLAND, Ore. — The search for a swimmer who went under off Sand Island, near Rooster Rock State Park, on Monday evening has been suspended overnight, officials say.

Rescue personnel responded at about 6:30 p.m. to a report that a man swimming on the north side of the island looked distressed, then went under.

They searched in the Columbia River for the swimmer but did not find him.

RELATED: Man drowns at Crater Lake after jumping off 25-foot cliff

The search was suspended at sunset and will resume Tuesday morning, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders from Oregon Parks and Recreation, Corbett Fire, Gresham Fire, Port of Portland, the Trauma Intervention Program and MCSO River Patrol responded to the scene.

RELATED: Teen drowning is the second in two weeks at Gresham's Oxbow Park