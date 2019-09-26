PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: Video above is from Rep. Schrader's interview on KGW's Straight Talk in August.

After several days of staying mum on the issue, Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-5th) announced he is supportive of the formal impeachment inquiry of Pres. Donald Trump.

"Reading the complete whistleblower transcript this morning, I feel an impeachment inquiry is indeed justified," Rep. Schrader wrote in a statement released Thursday morning. "Sadly, the litany of activities from this President has brought us to this juncture. No one is above the law of the land.”

Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) formally launched an impeachment inquiry into Pres. Trump over allegedly pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Rep. Schrader is the last Democrat in the House of Representatives to announce his support of the impeachment inquiry.

All other Democratic members of Congress and the Senate from Oregon announced their support of the inquiry earlier this week.

Rep. Schrader represents Oregon's 5th Congressional District, a broad area from Tillamook County, across Salem, and into Clackamas County. He has held the seat since 2009, but before him the seat flip-flopped back and forth between Democrats and Republicans.

Rep. Schrader is being challenged in the 2020 election by Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba, a Democrat, who released a statement of his support for the impeachment inquiry Wednesday.

Here's Rep. Schrader's full statement:

“After reading the transcript of President Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian President; hearing President Trump acknowledge the conversation; understanding the illegal obstruction by the DNI for the Intelligence Committee to see the whistleblower report; hearing the concerns of intelligence committee members from both sides of the aisle after viewing the report; seeing the bipartisan bicameral universal support to make the detailed whistleblower report public to the American people; and finally, reading the complete whistleblower transcript this morning; I feel an impeachment inquiry is indeed justified.

Sadly, the litany of activities from this President has brought us to this juncture. No one is above the law of the land.”