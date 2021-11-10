State Rep. Bill Post to resign with 15 months left in his term

Post moved to Nevada in September and announced his resignation to the Keizertimes on Monday.

KEIZER, Ore. — Republican state Rep. Bill Post announced that he would be resigning effective Nov. 30, despite having 15 months left in his term.



Post announced in September that he had moved to Nevada. Today, he gave a followup statement to Keizertimes: “After further discussions with an elections attorney and talking it over with my wife, it appears that the best action I can take for my district and my family is to resign before my term is over and give my successor a chance to serve during the 2022 Short Legislative Session."



Post has served as the state rep. for District 25 since 2014.

On Sept. 10, he announced that he would not be running again in 2022.

"It is with some sadness and some excitement that I sent out this press release today. I am not running for reelection to HD 25 nor for any office in 2022. I was a talk show host who was challenged in 2014 by my State Representative to "put your money where your mouth is" and run for office. So I did. I committed to two terms but ended up doing 4. It's time to pass the baton. I am thankful and grateful for all of the support these last 7 years. It's time to move on," he said in a post on his website.