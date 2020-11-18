The Tulalip Fisheries boat was providing assistance to another boat when reports came in they took on a rogue wave and capsized.

EVERETT, Wash. — A 29-year-old officer with the Tulalip Police Department is missing and presumed dead and another officer is being treated for hypothermia after a fisheries vessel capsized Tuesday night.

According to Tulalip Police Chief Chris Sutter, the Tulalip Police Department fishery vessel was helping another vessel when a large wave hit the 24-foot patrol boat, causing the vessel to capsize. The two officers fell into the water. Officials believe both were wearing life vests. Heavy rain and high winds hit Washington on Tuesday, making the water around coastal areas rough.

Sutter said the missing officer is Charles "Charlie" Cortez. Cortez has been with the tribal police department for approximately three years. Sutter said Cortez is “a father, a son and a brother to all of us.”

“We haven’t given up hope, we’re praying for a miracle, but we’re also realistic of how dangerous these waters are and how fringed they are,” Sutter said.

Sutter said there has been “tremendous support” with the search effort, including air support and around 40 tribal fishermen from the Tulalip and other nearby tribes. Sutter said beaches are being searched, and crews will be sending up drones.

“As our search and rescue effort transitions to a search and recovery, we are heartbroken," said Tulalip Chairwoman Teri Gobin. "Our people are connected to the water and we know what we risk when we go out.”

Crews were dispatched for a water rescue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. First responders located the overturned vessel near Jetty Island around 11:10 p.m.

Officer Shawn Edge, the 39-year-old boat operator and captain, was found near Hat Island by a Tulalip fisherman private vessel around 11:45 p.m. Edge was in a hypothermic state and sent to Providence Regional Medical Center. Sutter said the officer was alert and is expected to be OK.

Official search crews were called off the water early Wednesday morning and were expected to return in the morning. Fifteen private fisherman vessels continued to search overnight. The water's temperature is an estimated 50 degrees.

Because of the cold-water temperature and the number of hours Cortez has been missing, Tulalip police believe he is dead. Cortez is the first Tulalip Police Department officer to die in the line of duty.

Sutter said Cortez is a member of the Tulalip Tribe and a valued member of the police department.

“Charlie was a wonderful man and officer,” said Sutter. “We are devastated by this loss. Tulalip Fish and Wildlife are often called upon to conduct searches such as this one. I know Charlie would have been there for you, and I can’t say thank you enough to the many individuals and agencies that came together to be there for him. The search for our missing officer will continue until he is brought home.”