Reports of shots fired by counter-protesters in downtown Portland

Far-right protesters shot live rounds after shooting paintballs and macing counter-protesters, according to social media reports near the Justice Center Saturday.

Far-right protesters marched downtown Saturday night in dissent of the protests against police brutality and systemic racism which have been happening nightly in Portland for 80 nights.

Journalists on the scene are reporting that live rounds were fired and at least one casing was recovered.

The Oregonian reported that people in opposition to the far-right protesters chased them into a parking garage and threw a bottle at the car containing the far-right protesters. This was following the far-right protesters allegedly shooting paintballs and macing people opposing their presence.

Two shots were heard on a KOIN 6 live stream. A casing was recovered after that. No one was reported to be injured.

Two shots fired by Proud Boys in downtown Portland near 4th and Taylor.



Nobody hit. Counterprotesters quickly recovered a bullet casing to provide to the ACLU. pic.twitter.com/S7OKux7ntH — Do It For The Futures 🏁🐍 (@MacSmiff) August 15, 2020

Counter-protesters to the far-right presence also allege that a pipe bomb made possibly of PVC and gunpowder was found at 4th and Main Street.

Dude in a black Tahoe just drove by mugging and threw a little pipe bomb out the window.



Looks like PVC and gunpowder. pic.twitter.com/bC7ETogt5S — Do It For The Futures 🏁🐍 (@MacSmiff) August 15, 2020

Washington Post reporter, Katie Shepherd, posted the response she received from the Portland Police Bureau. It said it was unaware of any reported live gunfire and received no information that anyone was a victim of a crime.

Portland Police Bureau response to my inquiry about reports of shots fired, an alleged explosive device deployed at a far-right protest this afternoon in downtown Portland. pic.twitter.com/g5mK1bWbJU — Katie Shepherd (@katemshepherd) August 16, 2020