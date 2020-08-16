Reports of shots fired by counter-protesters in downtown Portland

Far-right protesters marched downtown Saturday night in dissent of the protests against police brutality and systemic racism which have been happening nightly in Portland for 80 nights.
Journalists on the scene are reporting that live rounds were fired and at least one casing was recovered.
The Oregonian reported that people in opposition to the far-right protesters chased them into a parking garage and threw a bottle at the car containing the far-right protesters. This was following the far-right protesters allegedly shooting paintballs and macing people opposing their presence.
Two shots were heard on a KOIN 6 live stream. A casing was recovered after that. No one was reported to be injured.
Counter-protesters to the far-right presence also allege that a pipe bomb made possibly of PVC and gunpowder was found at 4th and Main Street.
Washington Post reporter, Katie Shepherd, posted the response she received from the Portland Police Bureau. It said it was unaware of any reported live gunfire and received no information that anyone was a victim of a crime.
KGW has reached out to Portland police multiple times and has yet to receive a response.