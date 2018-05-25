PORTLAND, Ore. – On Friday morning, a driver in an SUV allegedly hit at least three women who were on a sidewalk near the Portland State University campus in southwest Portland before driving away.

Two of the women have life threatening injuries and one has serious injuries that are not life threatening, according to Portland police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley.

KGW reporters were on the scene. Here’s what they know so far.

KGW app users: Tap to view tweets

PSU hit and run suspect’s car near Benson high pic.twitter.com/xjviprKRcS — Pat Dooris (@PatDooris) May 25, 2018

The yellow tripod you see in the middle of the street is a 360-degree camera that creates almost a 3-D image of a crime scene that police will use in investigation pic.twitter.com/OF1IJpZB9w — Nina Mehlhaf (@NinaMehlhaf) May 25, 2018

DA’s Office here getting shown where the car traveled down the sidewalk pic.twitter.com/Lco4ih8X47 — Nina Mehlhaf (@NinaMehlhaf) May 25, 2018

;

Police gathered at NE Glisan and 16th where they found the driver and SUV involved in the hit and run at PSU. pic.twitter.com/TDBtD8k4Nd — Art Edwards (@artedwardskgw) May 25, 2018

UPDATE: SW 6 Ave/SW Montgomery St. The blue Mazda Tribute has been located by police. Based on information learned at this time, the Police Bureau does not believe there is a danger to the community connected with this incident. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 25, 2018

Police marking off trajectory of Mazda Tribute SUV when it left the sidewalk and got back onto SW 6th Ave. at PSU. 2 young women with life threatening injuries another in serious condition pic.twitter.com/TSBsBn68ag — Nina Mehlhaf (@NinaMehlhaf) May 25, 2018

UPDATE: SW 6 Ave/SW Montgomery St. Investigators believe a blue 2005 Mazda Tribute with grey bumpers and Oregon license plate: 491JHT is involved. If this vehicle is seen call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/qhhMxSGgxX — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 25, 2018

Police using Trimet platform surveillance cameras to investigate this incident. Cops are at Trimet headquarters now I’ve confirmed, watching the tapes to see how this happened, how fast car was going, etc pic.twitter.com/lqK53Q4pW9 — Nina Mehlhaf (@NinaMehlhaf) May 25, 2018

Car driving onto the sidewalk at SW 6th and Montgomery at PSU injures 3, one with life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/ueCst4w2xH — Ken McCormick (@kgwken) May 25, 2018

CONFIRMED from Portland Police:



-Vehicle hit people on sidewalk of SW 6th at PSU.



-3 adult female victims; 2 have potentially life-threatening injuries; 1 has serious, but not life-threatening



-Possibly a 4th victim who left



-Driver/vehicle unaccounted for; no description — Brian Kosciesza (@BrianKosh) May 25, 2018

Hearing reports federal investigators are headed to scene. Police tracking leaking fluids from the car, even blocks away from crash scene as they look for car — Nina Mehlhaf (@NinaMehlhaf) May 25, 2018

Eyewitness says all he could see was the silhouette of a person inside an SUV. Hit 3 women, almost hit him, and sped off — Brian Brennan (@BrianBrennanTV) May 25, 2018

Correction: Witness couldn’t tell if it was a man or woman driving bc of glare on the windshield — Nina Mehlhaf (@NinaMehlhaf) May 25, 2018

Hit and run scene 1 block north of sw 6 and Harrison. PSU pic.twitter.com/ehUa10tgbd — Pat Dooris (@PatDooris) May 25, 2018

The scene of crash at SW Montgomery & 6th. One block cordoned off pic.twitter.com/5ffyjAw2aB — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) May 25, 2018

Investigators ask anyone with information about or who may have been involved in the incident on 6th Ave this morning - to contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 25, 2018

A twitter user took video right after the hit-and-run. His video shows a swarm of responders and people in shock.

© 2018 KGW