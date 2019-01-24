PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW has been investigating the broken-down boats that Portland's homeless are living in on area rivers. All around boat docks on the Columbia and Willamette, you can find many boats half-sinking into the water.

Most are leaking toxic chemicals. Agencies responsible for cleaning it up have told KGW they don't have enough money.

"I think it's horrible. Portland and really Oregon in general, is such a beautiful place and I can't understand why that's being allowed," said Jim Garrett, who works on Swan Island. "I'm surprised the EPA or somebody hasn't come out and said, 'You can't do this anymore.'"

Here's a look at KGW's series on transient boats on the Columbia River.

JANUARY 14, 2019

Excerpt: You can't see it from the road along Marine Drive. But photos taken from the water show the mess. Dozens of junk boats are piled up on the shore across from Hayden Island. Private sellers have old, broken down boats to get rid of, but instead of paying up to thousands of dollars to have them broken down responsibly, they're putting them online or on the street for "free". The boats are ending up back in the river as a roof over someone's head.

Photos provided to KGW by Walt James with the Columbia Watershed Environmental Advocates show derelict boats tied off to one another, with no working sewage pump. Others are half sunk, leaking fluids into the water. Read more

JANUARY 15, 2019

Excerpt: It's a lot different than when you want to get rid of an old car. Cars parts can be recycled or metal sold for scrap. But most boats are fiberglass, and that's just garbage. Taking it to the dump could costs thousands. Private parties and moorages are deciding not to pay that, and just leaving them on the streets for the homeless.

That's where the homeless come in. Picking up these boats for free, or on Craigslist for $100-$200, patching holes and trying to live aboard them illegally on our rivers. Below Marine Drive, across from Hayden Island on the Columbia River, there are about five of these kinds of boats half sunk, bobbing in the water. Many others are tied off to one another. Another pile of boats are jumbled up on shore. Read more

JANUARY 16, 2019

Excerpt: The Oregon State Marine Board pays contractors to haul the boats. Normally it costs between $8,000-$15,000 to remove and salvage many of the boats. However, the bid just for one 32-foot vessel sitting right under the surface, leaking toxic chemicals into the Columbia River, is $60,000. That's 40 percent of the Marine Board's two-year salvage budget meant for the entire state. It's why it hasn't budged.

"So when you take into consideration that we have 60 to 80 vessels out on our waterways on any given day in similar condition, and you start doing the math, $5,000 for this one, $8,000 for that one, $60,000 for the other, things add up extremely quickly," explained Sgt. Stephen Dangler with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Dangler says in a perfect world, there would be enough money to go out and clean them all up. It's a losing game with nobody to be held accountable. Read more

JANUARY 23, 2019

Excerpt: The Oregon State Marine Board, the agency in charge of hauling broken-down, toxic boats out of area rivers says it’s trying to make do with the money it has, and it doesn’t plan to ask for more.

The agency's entire two-year budget of $150,000 comes from fees recreation boat owners pay for their title and registration, as well as the marine gas tax. The agency does not get general fund dollars from Salem. “We're not actively soliciting more funding. We feel it's important to work with the budget we have,” said Oregon State Marine Board spokesperson Ashley Massey.

Added James Cogle, also with the Marine Board: "I think it’s not wholly about more money. We need to kind of prevent them from becoming abandoned and derelict in the first place." Read more

