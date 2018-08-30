Are you on the KGW app? Tap here for a multi-media version of this story.
Matt, his wife Robin and son Enzo are touring the Columbia Gorge, towing their Airstream trailer behind the brutish KGW Storm Tracker Truck.
Matt's called this trip the "We Love The Gorge" campaign. He's been posting on his Facebook page and Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Matt finds out the latest in Gorge boarding technology.
Matt gets a tour of the historic Balch Hotel in Dufur.
Have wanted to check out the Balch for years, and it’s even cooler than I thought. And this is just the outside. Innkeepers Josiah and Claire are great too. No smoke around Dufur, the fires are out. Warm and pleasant until further notice.
Even when surrounded by a wildfire blackened landscape, there’s something special about a desert river. They never fail to make me feel awe. I don’t know if it’s the contrast between cold water and hot, dry earth. Or the wild beauty that’s on the move, always changing. Defying the odds of existence, but perfectly fitting in its dissonance with its surrounding. Whatever it is, desert rivers get me every single time. So lucky to live in a city with a wet climate, but be so close to this. @kgwnews #pdxtst #gorge @traveloregon
Learning about dangers in the desert, safely. Oregon State Parks ranger brought this unfortunate rattler to us for an up close look.
