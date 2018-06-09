PORTLAND, Ore. — Pres. Donald Trump suggested moving the United States' defense missile system stationed in South Korea to Portland, according to the new Bob Woodward book, which was obtained by Newsweek.

It's unclear whether the president meant Portland, Oregon or Portland, Maine.

The online publication obtained a copy of "Fear" several days before it is set to be released to the public on Sept. 11.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System (THAAD) is a defense system that can shoot down missiles possibly sent by North Korea toward South Korea in case a conflict occurs. The $10 billion system was stationed in South Korea by the US to protect South Korea and US military personnel stationed there.

Woodward's book details an exchange Pres. Trump had last spring with National Security Advisor HR McMaster, where he apparently didn't understand why the US would have stationed THAAD in South Korea.

McMaster, according to the book, then told the president South Korea has given the US that land in a 99-year lease for free. Some of the land included a former golf course.

“This is a piece of s*** land. This is a terrible deal. Who negotiated this deal? What genius? Take it out. I don't want the land ... F*** it, pull it back and put it in Portland!" Trump allegedly said, according to the book.

