PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland took the top spot for public park spending nationwide, according to a new report from the Trust for Public Land.

The report says the city invests more than $243,000,000 each year on parks, which shakes out to about $382 per resident to maintain the city's 334 parks. The national median expenditure per resident is $83.

Portland's Forest Park is one of the largest urban parks in the country, and the International Rose Test Garden in Washington Park is the oldest public rose test garden in the country.

Earlier this year, Portland City Council approved a budget that will cut back about $1 million from the Parks and Recreation Bureau.

