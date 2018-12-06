PORTLAND, Ore. — The operator of an Egyptian food cart in downtown Portland said he and his wife have been harassed in the wake of last week's arrest of the owner of a different Egyptian food cart, according to a report in the Willamette Week.

Islam El Masry, the owner of Small Pharoah's food cart on Southwest 5th Avenue, was charged last week with misdemeanor harassment and assault after he was caught on video calling a black customer the n-word and throwing a bottle of Gatorade at her.

But Gharib Muhammad, who operates Elmasry, an Egyptian food cart on Southwest 3rd Avenue and Washington Street, said he and his wife have been harassed in the week since the attack was publicized.

He told the Willamette Week that about 15-20 people confronted his wife on Saturday when she was running the cart. The group came carrying signs and calling for the cart to be shut down. And on Friday, he said, a man flipped him off and told him, "I remember what you did."

Muhammad's food cart is two blocks away from Small Pharoah's and occupies a different cart pod.

The Willamette Week pointed out there may be confusion because of the name of Muhammad's food cart, Elmasry Egyptian Food Cart. The last name of the man charged with the assault is El Masry.

Muhammad also told the Willamette Week that he has offered the victim of the attack at Small Pharoah a month of free food. He said he loves his customers and thinks what happened to her was "completely wrong."

Video taken on June 6 by the victim, Carlotta Washington, showed her and El Masry in the middle of a heated argument after Washington tried to pay for her lunch with quarters.

Washington said El Masry called her the n-word and threw the money back at her. After she stopped filming, Washington said El Masry sprayed her with Sriracha hot sauce.

El Masry was charged with misdemeanor harassment and assault. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on June 7. He said he has a lot going on in his private life and his emotions got the best of him. He also said he's not a racist.

"My father is black, I'm African too," he said.

