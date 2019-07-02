ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Police say there is a report of an active shooter on the Central Washington University campus in Ellensburg.

Central Washington University police said on Twitter at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday that there was a report of an active shooter in the area of Lind Hall.

NBC affiliate KNDU reports authorities said over the scanner no victims were found as of 6:20 p.m. Four buildings have been cleared by law enforcement, KNDU says.

Police advised people to stay out of the area.

No further information was immediately available.

Ellensburg is about 107 miles southeast of Seattle.