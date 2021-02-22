Rep. Hernandez resigns after facing possible expulsion for hostile work environment allegations

In a historic move, Gov. Kate Brown called for Rep. Hernandez's resignation calling his alleged conduct, "unacceptable."

PORTLAND, Ore. — House District 47 Representative Diego Hernandez has resigned following a length nine-month investigation and hearings with the House Committee on Conduct into alleged hostile work environment claims.

Also, in a historic move, Gov. Brown, 26 Democrats from the state and House and Senate Pres. Peter Courtney called for the representative's resignation.

Facing possible expulsion in a first-of-its-kind vote in Oregon, Rep. Hernandez resigned and released a statement on Sunday, Feb. 21:

“Today I tendered my resignation so my colleagues may focus on serving Oregonians and so I can move forward with my life and focus on my health and family,” Hernandez said in a brief statement sent to Oregon Public Broadcasting on Sunday evening.

Following a week of hearings into Hernandez's conduct, the House Committee on Conduct concluded that Hernandez, on multiple occasions, created an intimidating and hostile work environment for women at the Capitol on Feb. 5. Committee co-chair Rep. Julie Fehey (D-Eugene) thanked the women for their courage in coming forward.

"It's because of all of you that we are sitting here today in this [position] to take a stand against this type of behavior," said Fahey, "and to hold Representative Hernandez accountable and to send a strong message to the Capitol community that this will not be tolerated."

According to an independent investigation, three women came forward to accuse the former-Rep. Hernandez of creating a hostile work environment that led them to believe their careers were at risk after they tried to break off romantic relationships with him.

One of his accusers, known only as "subject one" told the conduct committee she initially wanted to remain anonymous but decided to speak out after watching Rep. Hernandez, over the course of the nine-month investigation, release multiple statements to the media.

"He's said dating when you're young is hard,” she said, quoting a statement the representative issued. "No other dating experience lead me to hide in my closet."

Rep. Hernandez had not appeared in person to these hearings, but his attorney read a statement on his behalf Monday.

"Please let me unequivocally say that I'm very sorry that I made anyone uncomfortable," said Kevin Lafky, reading Rep. Hernandez’s statement. "Many have read the report without having had the benefit of my response … Many have judged my conduct without knowing the facts."

In that statement, Hernandez said he had submitted a 40-page rebuttal to the committee. It’s unclear if lawmakers have access to that document.

The conduct committee voted Rep. Hernandez created a hostile work environment for "subject one" six times, including an instance when he showed up at her apartment unannounced, prompting her to hide in the closet. There were also times Rep. Hernandez left flowers on her car at the Capitol or sent anonymous gifts to her home.

This is not Rep. Hernandez’s first run-in with accusations of this type. He took a leave of absence from the Legislature after domestic violence allegations against him were made public earlier this year.

A woman he had dated and lived with between January and April 2019 wrote he was prone to violent outbursts, including throwing things at her while under the influence. She said that he usually mixed “alcohol, narcotic pills and marijuana.”

Gov. Brown had called for Rep. Hernandez's resignation during a COVID-19 update.

"The women who came forward and shared their stories are courageous and brave," Gov. Brown said, adding, "Let me be very clear. If this were any other workplace, Rep. Hernandez would have already been shown the door."

"While the legislative process will proceed to address findings, quite simply his behavior is unacceptable for anyone -- never mind an elected official. He should resign immediately," Gov. Brown said.

The handling of the hearings and investigation led ep. Mark Meek (D-Clackamas County) to threaten to leave the Democratic party and become part of the Independent party.

Meek said he and other frustrated Democrats, whom he refused to name, support the women who raised concerns about Hernandez. They also support the investigation into his behavior, the findings of which will be turned over to the House Committee on Conduct next week.

What they don’t support, he said, was House leadership – specifically Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) publicizing the investigation into Rep. Hernandez, calling for him to resign and removing him from committee hearings before the full process played out.

Meek said passing premature judgment on Hernandez and enacting punishments, as a result, is an example of what can go wrong in a supermajority.

“The system is broken, and they were out for Diego without due process,” Meek said. “I’ve been wrestling with this, watching and witnessing what our caucus means, what the supermajority means, and I’ve been in the supermajority. But do I think it’s healthy? No … Do I think our average citizen is heard and respected? No.”