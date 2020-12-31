Elected officials join rally to reopen Oregon businesses

ESTACADA, Ore. — Oregonians who want COVID-19 restrictions eased on businesses held a rally in Estacada on Tuesday.
They pushed for businesses like restaurants and small stores to reopen on Jan. 1.
About 100 people attended, including the mayors of Estacada and Sandy, as well as the mayor-elect of Molalla.
“As far as the numbers going up, they’re not going up in our restaurants,” said Molalla Mayor-elect Scott Keyser. “Our restaurants, bars, businesses in our cities are practicing safe measures. They’re cleaning tables, they’re making people practice social distancing. And it’s a lot safer than doing any sort of gatherings in our homes.”
Clackamas County is still classified by the state in the extreme risk category for the potential spread of the coronavirus. Counties in the extreme risk category, which make up most of Oregon, are only allowed to offer outdoor dining, takeout and delivery. Other businesses, such as indoor gyms, must stay closed.
The following activities are allowed in counties classified as extreme risk.
- Social and at-home gatherings with people from outside your household will be limited to a maximum of six people, with a recommended limit of two households.
- Restaurants, bars and other eating and drinking establishments will be limited to a maximum of 50 people for outdoor dining only, with only six people per table. Take-out is strongly encouraged.
- Indoor recreation, fitness and entertainment establishments, including gyms, will remain closed, however, outdoor recreation, fitness and entertainment activities, including outdoor gym activities, will be allowed, with a maximum limit of 50 people outdoors.
- Retail stores, grocery stores, pharmacies and indoor and outdoor shopping centers and malls will be limited to a maximum of 50% of capacity, with curbside pick-up encouraged.
- Faith institutions, funeral homes, mortuaries and cemeteries will be limited to a maximum of 25% of capacity or 100 people indoors (whichever is smaller), or 150 people outdoors.
- Office workplaces will be required to utilize remote work to the maximum extent possible, with public-facing offices closed to the public.
- Personal services businesses will be allowed to continue to operate with health and safety measures in place.
- Long-term care facilities can allow limited outdoor visitation, following established health and safety protocols.