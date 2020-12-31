Elected officials join rally to reopen Oregon businesses

About 100 people attended the rally, including the mayors of Estacada and Sandy, as well as the mayor-elect of Molalla.

ESTACADA, Ore. — Oregonians who want COVID-19 restrictions eased on businesses held a rally in Estacada on Tuesday.

They pushed for businesses like restaurants and small stores to reopen on Jan. 1.

About 100 people attended, including the mayors of Estacada and Sandy, as well as the mayor-elect of Molalla.

“As far as the numbers going up, they’re not going up in our restaurants,” said Molalla Mayor-elect Scott Keyser. “Our restaurants, bars, businesses in our cities are practicing safe measures. They’re cleaning tables, they’re making people practice social distancing. And it’s a lot safer than doing any sort of gatherings in our homes.”

Clackamas County is still classified by the state in the extreme risk category for the potential spread of the coronavirus. Counties in the extreme risk category, which make up most of Oregon, are only allowed to offer outdoor dining, takeout and delivery. Other businesses, such as indoor gyms, must stay closed.

