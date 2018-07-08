PORTLAND, Ore. — Religious leaders will march to the office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday morning to demand the release of more than 100 asylum seekers being held at a federal prison in Sheridan, Oregon.

The leaders and other people of faith will meet at 10 a.m. at Elizabeth Caruthers Park in Portland. At 10:20 a.m., the group plans to march to the ICE facility, where they will request a meeting with ICE acting regional director Elizabeth Godfrey to demand the release of the detained asylum seekers.

If the group's demands aren't met, they say they will disrupt ICE's operations.

Reverend Michael Ellick said the group sent a letter to ICE a week ago asking for the immediate release of 123 people currently being detained at the Sheridan Federal Correctional Institution.

"We haven't gotten any response from Godfrey," Ellick said. "We're going back to demand ... the freedom of our people in Sheridan and in detention centers across the country. ... We're willing to put our bodies on the line for this."

In late May, 123 immigrants and asylum seekers were transferred to the Sheridan facility, shortly after the Trump Administration announced its zero-tolerance immigration police in April and sent more than 1,600 immigrants to federal prisons because other jails lack space.

Reports from lawyers who have visited the detainees have documented human rights violations, including strip searches, detainees being forced to eat next to toilets, and lack of religious accommodation, among others. There have also been reports of depression and attempted suicides.

"ICE is acting out of a misbegotten idea that those who seek refuge are dangerous, but our scripture makes clear ... that we are to welcome and love the immigrant, for we were once immigrants in Egypt," said Rabbi Debra Kolodny.

