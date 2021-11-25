'I just felt defeated' | Traditional regalia pieces stolen from Indigenous woman in Salem

After Auburn Logan's car was stolen over the weekend, Marion County deputies located it on Monday. However, her regalia in the trunk of the car was gone.

SALEM, Ore. — A tribal member from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde pleads for the return of her regalia, after the pieces were stolen from the trunk of her car.

On Saturday, Marion County deputies received the report of a stolen vehicle, from Bell Road Northeast in Salem. Two days later, the agency located Auburn Logan's car, about ten minutes away on a back road outside the city.

However, after she got the car back, Logan noticed something was missing.

"We started going through the trunk. We started going through everything. They took the box of everything that was in there—my regalia pieces," she told KGW News on Wednesday.

She explained the regalia has profound meaning. The pieces are irreplaceable and priceless. It's why the loss of them cuts so deep.

"Every regalia, every piece has a different story. It has a voice. It has a heartbeat. It matters," she said, "When I wore regalia, I wanted the world to see resilience and beauty and grace - and femininity at the same time. She's a woman, but she can overcome this. She can beat this world. She can conquer this world.

"Non-native folk will never understand this - but it takes more than just money. It takes love and that’s what was put down into these pieces. The audacity of somebody to do that. I don’t care who you are, I don’t care what class you are —just don’t take things from people like that."

Logan shared the message on social media, hoping to get the word out to as many people as possible. She said friends, family and allies are keeping an eye out, at pawn shops and online.

"It's out there somewhere. I've cried every day. I've smudged. I've prayed. I've sang for it to come back home," she said, "I just hope that the native community, whoever is watching this and if your valuables have ever been stolen you know exactly how this feels— it's a huge huge trigger. I know plenty of people in my community where they've had regalia stolen as well. This is not the first time this is happened and it's not going to be the last."