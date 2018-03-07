PORTLAND, Ore. -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Fourth of July in parts of the Portland metro area and western Columbia River Gorge.

The warning means a fire could expand rapidly in affected areas because of wind and low humidity.

It begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Affected areas include parts of Multnomah, Clackamas, Clark, Skamania, and Hood River counties. The warning extends as far east as Cascade Locks, west to Portland, north to Battle Ground and south to West Linn.

Click here to see a map of affected areas

Map of Red Flag Warning in Portland area on July 4, 2018

National Weather Service

Winds are expected to reach 10 to 20 mph blowing from the east and northeast. Gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph.

The NWS says people enjoying the holiday should be careful with anything that could ignite a fire, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

© 2018 KGW