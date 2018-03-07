PORTLAND, Ore. -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Fourth of July in parts of the Portland metro area and western Columbia River Gorge.

The warning means a fire could expand rapidly in affected areas because of wind and low humidity.

It began at 1 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Affected areas include parts of Multnomah, Clackamas, Clark, Skamania, and Hood River counties. The warning extends as far east as Cascade Locks, west to Portland, north to Battle Ground and south to West Linn.

Clark County fire officials also said Southwest Washington residents should be aware of "extremely high wildfire danger" today, and asked residents to be cautious with fireworks.

"Aerial devices, in particular, can behave unpredictably in the forecast high winds of up to 35 mph," said Camas-Washougal Fire Chief Nick Swinhart. "A small vegetation fire can quickly grow out of control before fire department crews can arrive."

Click here to see a map of affected areas

Map of Red Flag Warning in Portland area on July 4, 2018

National Weather Service

Winds are expected to reach 10 to 20 mph blowing from the east and northeast. Gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph.

The NWS says people enjoying the holiday should be careful with anything that could ignite a fire, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Fire officials suggested residents who use fireworks have a garden hose or fire extinguisher nearby.

If you see illegal fireworks, you can call the following non-emergency lines:

Multnomah County: 503-823-3333

Clackamas County: 503-655-8211

Washington County: 503-629-0111

