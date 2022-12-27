An 18.4 foot tide broke the 1987 record of 17.99 feet in Olympia.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials.

“This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen.

Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of 17.99 feet was set in 1987, said Christensen.

He said the city was prepared for a high tide, but when the barometric pressure “bottomed out" it made the tide much higher than expected.

“We saw something today we haven’t seen before,” said Christensen.

BJ Clausen walked into his office at Capital City Yachts to find 4 inches of standing water.

“I wish I would have brought my boots this morning,” said Clausen. “This is the worst I’ve ever seen in 35 years.”

The flooding was short-lived as the water receded as the tide lowered by 10 a.m.

Pam Oates, co-owner of the Budd Bay Café, said despite the dining room floor getting wet, the restaurant would be open for lunch and dinner.

“We’re resilient,” said Oates.

Once the main flooding subsided, Lena Drath started finding jellyfish swimming on the streets surrounding the Oyster House restaurant, where she works as a hostess. She picked up several jellyfish and put them back into Puget Sound.