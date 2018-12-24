PORTLAND, Ore. — A Cedar Hills couple is hoping someone can identify the person they believe is stealing mail in their neighborhood.



Kristen Gearhart lives near SW Edgewood Street and SW Wynwood Avenue in Cedar Hills. She said her Sunday was ruined when she looked out her window and saw a car parked right across the street that looked all too familiar.



“I just happened to be walking in the living room going by the front window and I saw him pull up and I recognized the car immediately,” said Gearhart.“I was really upset the whole day.”



She said the car she saw from her window matches the one she saw last month when her mail was stolen just before Thanksgiving.



“That kind of sucks because it feels like he's putting a damper on all the holidays this year,” Gearhart said.



Her security camera caught the car on video back in November. It appears to be the same one that rolled up to her place on Sunday. When she spotted it, she started taking pictures too.



“I was standing in the window snapping pictures and he sat right outside here across the street kind of eyeing our house for about 30 seconds,” said Gearhart.



Then he sped off. The whole thing left her feeling creeped out.



“I now felt like why is he back? What does he want? I hope he just wants the mail but it was really scary because it almost feels like he was casing the place and just very uncomfortable,” she said.



Gearhart hopes her images help, especially because she's heard her neighbors' mail and packages have gone missing too.



“It has that sticker on the back that says University of Oregon. So it has some identifying features,” Gearhart said.



For now she's sending packages to her work, relying on a new locking mailbox, and she’s keeping her eyes peeled.



“I hope he ends up paying for what he's doing.”



Gearhart said after the first time her mail was stolen, she has pretty much gone paperless for all of her bills.



Still, she hopes someone recognizes the guy or his car so she and her neighbors don't have to worry about more mail or packages getting stolen.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Deputies say anyone who has information should call the sheriff’s office.

