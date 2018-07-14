WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall of an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat and raw pork and beef products from The Beautiful Pig, Inc. on Friday.

The FSIS says the products were distributed in Oregon and Washington without proper inspection.

The products were made with various dates from June 2, 2017 through July 8, 2018 and have establishment number "EST. 1098" inside the USDA inspection mark. The products do not include lot codes or use by dates.

The problem was discovered after a third party reported that the product had not been inspected.

Anyone who may have purchased the meat is asked not to consume it and should either throw it away or return it to the store it was purchased.

At this time there ha not been any reports of anyone becoming ill from the meat.

To find more information on FSIS recalls visit: www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls

© 2018 KGW