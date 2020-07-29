x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

local

Lawmakers, city leaders react to agreement to withdraw federal officers from Portland

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and members of the Trump administration offered different views on the agreement after it was announced Wednesday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday morning announced the federal government has agreed to begin withdrawing its officers from downtown Portland, starting on Thursday. 

Most of the federal officers will be replaced by Oregon State Police troopers, Brown said.

As news of the governor's announcement spread, Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf offered a different view of the agreement. He said federal officers will leave Portland once state police secure federal properties.

RELATED: Federal government agrees to withdraw its officers from Portland, Gov. Brown announces

Here are reactions to the agreement from lawmakers, federal officials and Portland city leaders:

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf 

President Donald Trump

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley

“This announcement is an important step in ending the deployment of Trump’s secret police on the streets of America. These forces—with no agency or unique identification—have attacked peaceful protestors night after night and swept a number into unmarked vans. These militia-style attacks on free speech and the right to assemble have no place in our democratic republic and must end. Trump’s strategy to shift attention away from Black Lives Matter and the reform of systemic racism must not succeed.”

Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton

Post by OSPsocial.

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury

RELATED: 'The message has to be central that Black lives matter’: NAACP leader on focus of Portland protests