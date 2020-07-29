Lawmakers, city leaders react to agreement to withdraw federal officers from Portland

As news of the governor's announcement spread, Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf offered a different view of the agreement. He said federal officers will leave Portland once state police secure federal properties.

Our local Oregon State Police officers will be downtown to protect Oregonians' right to free speech and keep the peace. Let's center the Black Lives Matter movement's demands for racial justice and police accountability. It's time for bold action to reform police practices.

As I told the Governor yesterday, federal law enforcement will remain in Portland until the violent activity toward our federal facilities ends. We are not removing any law enforcement while our facilities and law enforcement remain under attack.

. @POTUS made clear that this Administration is ready and willing to partner with state & local law enforcement to protect every American – and you see that commitment in Portland with this plan.

...do not stop the Crime and Violence from the Anarchists and Agitators immediately, the Federal Government will go in and do the job that local law enforcement was supposed to do!

The daily coverage of their actions has distracted our community from the Black voices at the center of this movement, and the urgent work of reform. I appreciate Governor Brown’s leadership in this discussion and her willingness to step in with State resources.

For nearly two months, many thousands of Portlanders have committed to conversation and action centered on police and criminal justice system reform in our community. Local and State leaders have taken meaningful steps. And we are poised to do more.

I’m especially concerned there’s no specific timeline for a full withdrawal of Bill Barr and Donald Trump’s minions. That’s a loophole big enough to drive an armored personnel carrier through. Bottom line, this occupation should never have happened.

“This announcement is an important step in ending the deployment of Trump’s secret police on the streets of America. These forces—with no agency or unique identification—have attacked peaceful protestors night after night and swept a number into unmarked vans. These militia-style attacks on free speech and the right to assemble have no place in our democratic republic and must end. Trump’s strategy to shift attention away from Black Lives Matter and the reform of systemic racism must not succeed.”