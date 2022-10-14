Reaction from Portlanders on President Biden's visit

President Biden is in Portland for the weekend to campaign ahead of midterms and dozens of people stood behind police blockades in downtown to get a glimpse.

PORTLAND, Ore. — At around 8:00 p.m. Friday night, President Biden's motorcade rolled into downtown Portland to The Duniway Hotel on Southwest Taylor and 6th Avenue.

Dozens of people stood behind police blockades — hoping to see the commander-in-chief.

“It's really kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I just decided to come down and see him,” said Charles Hamby. “Even if it's just a chance to see the motorcade or just a glimpse.”



Portland police and Secret Service agents closed streets at several points around the hotel to automobile, foot and TriMet traffic.

Southwest Taylor and Yamhill are closed from Southwest Broadway to 4th Avenue, and Southwest 5th and 6th avenues are closed from Southwest Salmon to Morrison. A secret service agent told KGW that the street closures are likely to remain in place until 6:00 p.m. Saturday night.

For so many who gathered behind the security blockades, it was an exciting sight to see. Phoebe Diaz brought her 4-year-old daughter to watch the activity.

“I've shared with her that it's just really neat to see the motorcade come through and if we could catch a glimpse of the president that would be exciting,” said Diaz. “I've seen a few other presidents in my lifetime.”

A lot of people near the president’s hotel were visiting Portland on vacation, unaware that they'd be staying just blocks away from the commander-in-chief.