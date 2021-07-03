Rattlesnake Fire burns 5,479 acres near Warm Springs, 30% contained

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s during the Fourth of July weekend with very dry conditions and low humidity.

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — A wildfire northeast of Warm Springs has burned 5,479 acres and is 30% contained as of Saturday morning, fire officials said.

The Rattlesnake Fire started early Wednesday afternoon. It's burning on the Warm Springs Reservation and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and private lands.

Crews have been mopping up hot spots on the north and west edge of the fire as they work their way inward, officials said Saturday. Drainages and steep ground have slowed progress on the south, east and southwest flanks of the fire, officials said.

Authorities said South Junction Road and the South Junction campground are closed.

Trout Creek campground and boat ramp on the Deschutes River are under level 2 "get set" evacuation orders. Boaters are advised to not use the boat ramp at this time.

Temperatures in the area are expected to be in the 90s during the Fourth of July weekend with very dry conditions and low humidity. The public is advised to use extra caution and obey local restrictions to prevent more fires from starting.

"Ensure vehicles are parked in safe places, campfires are only in designated areas, spark arrestors are on chainsaws, chains on trailers are picked up and protected, and guidelines for fireworks for the 4th of July are followed," fire officials said in an update Saturday.