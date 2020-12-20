Rare seal pup rescued on Oregon Coast

Guadalupe fur seals are a threatened species native to the coasts of Northern Mexico and Southern California, the Seaside Aquarium said.

A baby Guadalupe fur seal was rescued Friday morning at a beach on the Oregon Coast.

Seaside Aquarium staff were called at 9 a.m. about an abandoned seal pup on the beach. The pup was thin and dehydrated and "a bit out of its normal range," the aquarium said in a social media post.

Guadalupe fur seals are a threatened species native to the coasts of Northern Mexico and Southern California. With an estimated population of only 34,000, staffers said they are a rare sight for Oregon.

The seal was successfully recovered in coordination with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Sealife, a rehabilitation facility in Des Moines, Wash.

The seal took a nap at the Seaside Aquarium and was given fluids before being transferred to Sealife. Once stable, the seal will be moved to a rehabilitation facility in California and will hopefully be released.