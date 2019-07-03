SALEM, Ore. — Random breathalyzer tests are part of a new policy at high school dances in the Salem-Keizer School District. Staff said student safety is the reason for the new policy, but not all parents are in favor of it.

Stephanie, who asked us not to use her last name, has a daughter at Sprague High School. She said it is not right for her student to be randomly selected to take a breathalyzer at a school dance.

“Prom is a big dance, it's the highlight of any of these kids’ lives and it's just not right,” Stephanie explained.

She believes it violates her daughter’s fourth amendment rights that protect against unreasonable search and seizure.

“I just don't think it's appropriate,” Stephanie said. “In no other setting in the state are their breathalyzer checkpoints and it shouldn't be done in public schools.”



The Salem-Keizer School District though disagrees saying attending an extracurricular event like a school dance is optional, so a random breathalyzer test does not violate anyone's rights. Instead, the district believes it will reduce the number of students who drink prior to a dance.



“I don't think the benefit outweighs the risk of teaching our kids they should just be strong-armed into allowing people to violate their rights,” Stephanie said.

Now, when students buy a dance ticket, they have to sign a form agreeing to a random breathalyzer.

The test will be done in private and the student will have two chances to pass the breathalyzer. If the student does not pass, they will not be let into the dance and the school resource officer and parents will be notified.

Stephanie said she has no problem with students who are visibly intoxicated submitting to a breathalyzer, but she is not ok with students being selected at random.



“By all means, if my child shows up to your school function under the influence of intoxicants please call Salem PD,” Stephanie said. “I'm for consequences. I'm for kids being held to high standards. I am not for them being randomly selected for things that violate their rights.”

Using breathalyzers at school dances is not new.

The Beaverton School District has used them for about 5 years. The Hillsboro School District also has a policy in place that allows them to use breathalyzers, but said they are not used at every event. Portland Public Schools did use breathalyzers at one time, but it does not use them currently. In Vancouver, neither the Vancouver or Evergreen School Districts use breathalyzers.

Here is the information on the new policy that was sent out by the Salem-Keizer School District:

Update to School Dance Policy and Procedure



The safety and security of every student is our highest priority at Salem-Keizer Public Schools. We work to create a welcoming climate, while at the same time ensuring safety and security. The activities and events the district hosts throughout the year are of high interest and value to all of our students, and we encourage everyone to participate.

Because we do strive to create the safest environment possible, we have several precautionary measures that we will take at our high school dances.



At school dances, we currently have the following rules in place:

All guests and students must confirm their identification,

All purses and bags will be searched or stored (not accessible in dance area),

Investigate any student or guest showing signs of being under the influence,

No open containers of liquid are allowed into the dance, and

Guests will be required to complete a guest pass (if the dance permits guests) prior to being able to attend.

We have an additional safety measure to our dance procedures.

In order to encourage good decision-making by our students and their guests, we have randomized process to administer breathalyzer tests. A school administrator or designee will administer breathalyzer tests in a private setting. Students and/or guests selected must pass the breathalyzer test prior to entering the dance. Students who do not pass the breathalyzer test will be allowed to retest. If after the second test, the student does not pass the breathalyzer parents/guardians will be contacted to pick up their child from the school dance. Because this is a school event, there will be consequences administered per our student discipline policies and athlete agreement. Our School Resource Officer will also be informed of the infraction.

We want every student to have a great time at our school dances. In addition, we want all students to be safe coming to the dance, while in attendance and returning home from the dance. We believe that the breathalyzer test will support our priority of student safety and encourage positive decision-making.

Thank you for your support in making our school dances as safe as possible. Should you have any questions and/or concerns, please feel free to contact your child’s school.