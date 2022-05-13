Law enforcement may have found the vehicle of missing former Cornelius mayor in the Willamette

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that deputies found a vehicle they believe belonged to Ralph Brown near Rogers Landing.

NEWBERG, Ore. — Almost a year to the day since his disappearance, law enforcement may have found the car belonging to former Cornelius mayor Ralph Brown submerged in the Willamette River.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) tweeted on Friday that WCSO detectives and Yamhill County sheriff's deputies were at Rogers Landing near Newberg to investigate reports of a vehicle in the water. Rogers Landing is a small Yamhill County park, dock and boat launch on a bend in the Willamette near Newberg Dundee Bypass.

"We believe that the car belongs to Ralph Brown, who has been missing since May 16, 2021," the agency said.

Detectives had responded to the scene, and the sheriff's office said that no human remains had yet been found.

Brown was 76 at the time of his disappearance, and family members reported that he suffered from dementia. He was last seen driving his 2014 Blue Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plate 319KQV.

Soon after he went missing, Brown’s family released a timeline of events, which included several possible sightings:

May 16, 6:30 p.m. — Brown leaves his home in Cornelius

May 17, 5 p.m. — Brown may have been seen in Newberg on Springbrook & Hwy 99

May 23, 2:30 p.m. — Possibly seen at the North Trailhead of Silver Falls

May 23, 5:10 p.m. — Possibly seen at gas station in Eagle Creek

Brown committed his life to public service. He was the former mayor of Cornelius, former Forest Grove School Board Member, was involved in the Oregon Road Runners Club, worked in multiple Oregon school districts as principal and vice principal and was a member of the United Church of Christ of Forest Grove.

"He’s kind of the original community organizer," his daughter-in-law Gretchen Brown said at the time.

His daughter, Laurie Saunders, said during the press conference last year that she had spoken to her father the Sunday before he went missing and told him she was coming to town to spoil him and help her mother recover from surgery.

"I am still here, I am ready to spoil you, you need to come home," she said.