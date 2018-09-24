PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland State University Student Union is holding a rally and a march on campus at noon Monday to demand the disarming of campus police officers.

The rally is in honor of Jason Washington, who was shot and killed by two PSU police officers on June 29.

In 2015, the student union led a year-long campaign that asked the school to reverse its 2015 decision to arm campus police officers. After a grand jury decided not to charge the officers in the fatal shooting of Washington, the student union said they believe school officials are now open to the idea of disarming officers.

The PSU Board of Trustees released a statement after the ruling that reads, "The board wrestled with the decision to arm campus police in 2014, and we are prepared to wrestle with it again — with open minds — to determine whether the current policy should be continued or changed."

The student union said it is renewing its call to students, staff and faculty at the school, as well as the community, to demand that the school disarm PSU officers.

The union, along with Washington's family, is also asking that the two officers who shot Washington, James Dewey and Shawn McKenzie, be fired and that the family be allowed to erect a permanent campus memorial to Washington.

