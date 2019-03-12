PORTLAND, Ore. — Friday, December 7, is your chance to support a program that brings veterans and active duty military members outdoors and connects them with their community.

The Fallen Outdoors is a nonprofit with chapters all around the country. They aim to connect soldiers, airmen, sailors and Marines, with a network that will serve them locally and nationally.

The Fallen Outdoors will hold their inaugural Christmas Banquet on December 7th, 2019 at Milwaukee Elks Lodge.

The night will feature dinner and dessert, entertainment, silent auctions, raffles, games and giveaways.

Items include but are not limited to guided hunting and fishing trips, archery products, firearms, gift cards, decoys, hunting equipment, outdoor equipment, clothing, calls, and everything in between.

Dinner will be a buffet-style including rotisserie chicken, baked beans, potato salad, and deserts. Drinks will be flowing.

The Fallen Outdoors is proud to welcome Navy veteran and singer-songwriter Sailor Jerri to the stage for the evening's music. She is a very vocal advocate for PTSD, anxiety and depression awareness, and supports all forms of alternative therapies... specifically music therapy!

Thank you for helping a great cause. To find out more information about The Fallen Outdoors please go to our website at www.thefallenoutdoors.com and follow us on Facebook.

Tickets are on sale until Wednesday, Dec. 4. CLICK HERE to get your tickets.



Ticket pricing:

Single: $40

Kids 18 & Under: $25

Couples: $75

Corporate Sponsor: $1,000

