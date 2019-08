RAINIER, Ore. — Water was restored to the city of Rainier, Oregon on Sunday afternoon following a water main break earlier in the day.

A boil water notice is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday, city officials said. Residents are advised that when they first turn on the water, they may notice discoloration or residue.

According to sources with the city, a contractor working in the area of East 1st Street and East A Street struck the main on Sunday morning.