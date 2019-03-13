RAINIER, Ore. — The woman whose body was found in Columbia County on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as 18-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Zuber, of Rainier.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after noon on Wednesday they received a report about a woman's body on the side of Neer City Road in Rainier.

Deputies identified the body and notified family members, but have not release details on the cause or manner of death.

Investigators from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, St. Helens police, Scappoose police and Oregon State Police are continuing the investigation.