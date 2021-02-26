Rainbow Lampshade Shop in North Portland closing after more than 66 years

Founded in 1954, the business has become a fixture on North Lombard Street. The owners will be closing shop in just over a month so they can retire.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland business that's been making custom lampshades for 66 years is closing its doors so the owners can retire.

The Rainbow Lampshade Shop opened up shop in 1954 and has become a fixture along North Lombard Street in Portland. It will be closing in just over a month.

For Louise Myers, this was more than just a business. It was where she lived with her parents when she was a little girl.

The business hasn’t been the only constant in her life; so has her best friend, Joellen Lyster. They've known each other since they were 5. Not only are they lifelong friends, but they’re also business partners.

The two have been part-owners of the business now for a quarter of a century, and they have worked together for more than 40 years.

The shop is one-of-a-kind, specializing in custom lampshades, but they also do lighting repair. People from all over the country call them for their lampshades.

“Right now, we're doing some lampshades for a woman in Chicago. I just shipped out some stuff to a lady in Maine. It's pretty much all over the United States because nobody does it," said co-owner Joellen Lyster.

Now, after more than 40 years working together, these two ladies are going to turn out the lights for good at their shop. They're both retiring, closing this chapter on their lives on April 1.

Both have been there for each other through just about everything in life since they were children, and that includes retirement. They both have plans for when they’re done working.

“I guess mine would be stay in my pajamas and watch Hallmark," Myers said.

Meanwhile for Joellen, she’s going to be spending more time on her back swing, instead of her phone.

“I played golf yesterday and was on the phone the whole time answering emails and calling customers. That was my golf day, but it was a beautiful day though,” said Lyster.

Both women said they do plan on spending more time together golfing, just like they have done with just about everything else in their lives.







