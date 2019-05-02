PORTLAND, Ore. — Rain will transition to snow overnight Friday and the Portland metro area will likely wake up to snow Saturday morning, according to KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino.
Accumulation is expected to be between 1-4 inches Saturday in the Portland metro area and Willamette Valley, Zaffino said. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch through Saturday afternoon with projections of 1-4 inches of snow.
"I'm pretty certain everybody is going to get at least some snow," he said during a Facebook Live chat on Thursday afternoon.
Zaffino anticipates the snow level Friday night to be around 1,000 feet. He expects areas below 1,000 feet to get rain at that time. But Zaffino projects the snow level to drop to sea level overnight Friday and that rain to transition to snow.
Snow will continue to fall through Saturday morning and will become snow showers Saturday afternoon and evening, Zaffino said. He said drivers should plan on snowy roads Saturday night.
Zaffino on Wednesday said he anticipates 4-8 inches of snow accumulation in the Coast Range on Saturday and 6-12 inches in the Columbia River Gorge.
Zaffino expects we'll get a break from snow during the day on Sunday, but warned that more snow could be coming Sunday night into Monday morning, and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Get the new KGW Portland weather app
KGW meteorologist Rod Hill said some forecast models show the possibility of 14 total inches of snow through Wednesday. While Zaffino said that scenario is not out of the question, he says there's a low-percentage chance the metro area gets that much snow.
With this latest storm, nearly five feet of snow could fall on Mount Hood from Thursday through next Tuesday, according to Zaffino. Over four feet could fall at HooDoo ski area and nearly four feet at Mount Bachelor.
Before Saturday's snowfall, the National Weather Service expects a band of light snow Friday morning between Wilsonville and Eugene. Accumulations will likely be between a dusting and a half-inch, the NWS said.
More helpful links:
- Radar: on.kgw.com/radar
- Weather-related closures: on.kgw.com/closures
- Weather alerts on.kgw.com/weatheralerts
- 7-day: on.kgw.com/7day
Traffic links:
- Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts
- Traffic speed maps: kgw.com/traffic
The threat of another snow storm follows one that created problems on the roads Monday and led to school closures throughout southwest Washington and western Oregon through Tuesday.