PORTLAND, Ore. — One to four inches of snow is expected to fall in the Portland metro area beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday, according to KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino.

A mix of rain and snow is falling in some parts of the Portland metro area. Zaffino expects that wintry mix to transition to snow between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. The changeover to snow for areas south of Canby will happen later, Zaffino said. The National Weather Service said areas west of Portland, including Hillsboro and Beaverton, may not change over until later as well.

Snow began to fall in the Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock areas of Southwest Washington at around 4 p.m.

Snow was also reported in Columbia County, including Rainier and Scappoose, at around 5 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 4 p.m. Saturday. The weather service warned of difficult driving conditions once snow started falling.

Many school districts in the Portland metro area and Clark County re-scheduled or canceled events planned for Friday night and over the weekend.

Zaffino expects 1-4 inches of snow through Saturday in the Willamette Valley, 2-6 inches for elevations between 500 and 1,000 feet, 6-10 inches in the Coast Range, 6-12 inches in the Columbia River Gorge, and 8-12+ inches in the Cascades.

Snow is expected to fall through Saturday morning before tapering off in the afternoon and evening. Zaffino said any snow that falls will likely stick around for a while, as temperatures drop into the 20s Friday and Saturday nights.

During a Facebook live chat on Friday, Zaffino said this system looks similar to the Jan. 2017 snowstorm that dropped about a foot of snow in Portland. He cautioned that just become the systems look similar, it doesn't mean Portland will get a foot of snow.

"That doesn't mean it's going to be as heavy or last as long," Zaffino said

More snowfall is expected on Sunday evening, according to Zaffino. He said he wouldn't be surprised if there ends up being delays or school closures on Monday.

Snow is also expected to fall on Tuesday.

With this latest storm, nearly five feet of snow could fall on Mount Hood from through next Tuesday, according to Zaffino. Over four feet could fall at HooDoo ski area and nearly four feet at Mount Bachelor.

The weekend snow storm follows one that created problems on the roads Feb. 4 and led to school closures throughout southwest Washington and western Oregon on Feb.5.

