PORTLAND, Ore. — The Willamette Valley will get rain on Sunday night but temperatures are not expected to drop below freezing, according to KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino.
Zaffino said southerly winds will keep the valley floor warmer than previously anticipated.
He said areas above 500 feet in elevation could get between zero to two inches of snow accumulation Sunday night. The snow level is expected to be at 500 feet for most of the night before climbing to 1,000 feet overnight, Zaffino said.
The snow level will stay in that 500-1,000 feet range for much of the upcoming week, according to Zaffino.
"Right now, I think we're looking at mainly rain for the valley," he said.
The National Weather Service said the Coast Range passes and Cascade Foothills will likely see a mix of rain and snow over the next 48 hours.
But in the Columbia River Gorge, it will be a different story. Zaffino said snow will hammer the gorge east of Bonneville Dam and continue into Tuesday.
"They'll be measuring that in feet, not inches," Zaffino said.
Some school districts in the gorge delayed the start of school on Monday or are closed.
Mount Hood will see anywhere from 20-40 inches of snow by Tuesday, depending on elevation.
While a large amount of additional snow isn't expected in east Multnomah County, there are some areas where snow is still giving drivers problems.
Friday/Saturday snow
Snow fell in much of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon Friday night and Saturday morning, although snow totals varied widely across the region.
Heavy snow fell in Clark and Cowlitz counties in southwest Washington, where snowfall began late Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service said Longview got 7 inches of snow, Camas got 8 inches, and parts of Vancouver got 4 inches.
Although the snow arrived later, east Multnomah County also got several inches. A foot of snow fell at Bonneville Dam and Gresham saw 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Four inches fell in Troutdale and parts of east Portland got 2-4 inches.
Downtown Portland got a trace to 2 inches of snow, which arrived early Saturday morning.
The metro area west and south of Portland, such as Lake Oswego, Beaverton and Hillsboro, didn't get more than a dusting. Areas west of Hillsboro, such as Forest Grove, got a few inches of snow.
The National Weather Service said areas where warm, southerly winds were stronger got little to no snow, while areas closer to the cold, east winds got more.
Similarly to the disparity in snowfall, there was a significant difference in road conditions. Areas that received several inches of snow had icy roads Saturday morning, which led to numerous crashes. But roads in the metro area west of Portland were in good shape.
Portland General Electric reported a number of outages Saturday morning, mostly in Clackamas and Washington counties, due to weather conditions, equipment failures and at least one crash.
Clark Public Utilities had several thousand outages, but service was mostly restored by mid-morning Saturday.
Many school districts in the Portland metro area and Clark County rescheduled or canceled events planned for over the weekend.
The weekend snow storm follows one that created problems on the roads Feb. 4 and led to school closures throughout southwest Washington and western Oregon on Feb. 5.
