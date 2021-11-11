Rain causing accidents, landslides in the Portland metro

Officials have urged drivers to slow down and be careful as heavy rains continue in the Portland metro area.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials in Multnomah and Washington Counties have been tweeting about accidents, landslides and fallen trees on Thursday night as the rain in the Portland metro area rolls in.



First, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it had responded to seven different crashes in two hours related to the weather. It warned on its Twitter for drivers to be cautious because there was limited visibility due to the rain and the roads were slick

Deputies have responded to 7 different crashes in two hours. All were weather related. There’s a lot of water on the roadway and visibility is limited. Slow down + drive to the conditions = get home safe. pic.twitter.com/7ZygIp6WMr — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) November 12, 2021

Then, it tweeted again about a rockslide that had been reported on E. Columbia River Highway between Larch Mountain Road and Multnomah falls. There was no estimated time window of when this might be cleaned up.

Multiple rockslides reported on E Columbia River Hwy between Larch Mtn Rd and Multnomah Falls. @OregonDOT notified, no eta for removal. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LYWnH42XuS — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) November 12, 2021

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a crash on NW Mountaindale Road near North Plains at around 7:15 p.m. A tree had fallen on a car. Despite the tree seemingly going through the windshield, the tweet reported that the driver had escaped the encounter with only minor injuries.

Around 7:15pm, deputies responded to this crash involving a large oak tree on NW Mountaindale Rd near North Plains. The driver escaped with minor injuries. Please drive carefully during this stormy weather! #pdxtraffic #pdxtst #orwx pic.twitter.com/I3MmszCJwM — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) November 12, 2021