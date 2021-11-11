Rain causing accidents, landslides in the Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials in Multnomah and Washington Counties have been tweeting about accidents, landslides and fallen trees on Thursday night as the rain in the Portland metro area rolls in.
First, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it had responded to seven different crashes in two hours related to the weather. It warned on its Twitter for drivers to be cautious because there was limited visibility due to the rain and the roads were slick
Then, it tweeted again about a rockslide that had been reported on E. Columbia River Highway between Larch Mountain Road and Multnomah falls. There was no estimated time window of when this might be cleaned up.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a crash on NW Mountaindale Road near North Plains at around 7:15 p.m. A tree had fallen on a car. Despite the tree seemingly going through the windshield, the tweet reported that the driver had escaped the encounter with only minor injuries.
The Portland metro area is in for more days of rain. Officials have urged drivers to take their time on the roads and drive carefully.