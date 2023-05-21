Rafting trip to Austin Hot Springs ends horribly for brothers

The brothers were reported missing on Friday after attempting to cross the Clackamas River on a raft.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A rafting trip to Austin Hot Springs sent three men into the water as they tried to cross the Clackamas River on Friday morning. Only one reportedly made it out alive.

The man who survived said they were attempting to reach the springs when their raft flipped, sending the men downriver. He said he searched the area but was unable to locate the other two men, ages 66 and 67 who are brothers.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the survivor was assisted by another group who took him into town.

The vehicle belonging to the missing party was found on a Forest Service Road later in the day.

Clackamas County Search and Rescue was activated and searched for the men into the overnight hours in swift moving and extremely high river conditions.

The search continued on Saturday with additional resources from Mountain Wave Emergency Communications, aircraft from the Hood River County Sheriff's Office and drones.

The men have not been located.

The sheriff's office reminds folks that Austin Hot Springs is private property and closed to the public. They're also warning those recreating along the Clackamas River to use extreme caution. The river levels are high, currents are moving very quickly and water temperatures are still very cold.

