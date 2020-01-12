Radio Cab Foundation looking for donations to feed families this Christmas

The Radio Cab Foundations is in need of donations for the annual Turkey Project.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Radio Cab Turkey Project was able to feed 800 families last year. This year, director Darin Campbell says they are lacking the funds. He says when the pandemic hit in March, the Radio Cab Foundation used money to feed the drivers.

"We went and got $100 food cards and passed them out to all of our drivers," Campbell said.

Now the foundation is down about 80% in funds.

"We really need a big push," Campbell said. "Giving Tuesday is a great day for this type of thing."

Campbell says that $20 can feed a family of five, and you can donate on radiocabcares.org. Radio Cab will start making the deliveries on December 15. Campbell says the list of people in need continues to grow each day.