PORTLAND, Ore. — Marion County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested a woman suspected of killing a family’s pet rabbit.

A resident called police after chasing an unknown woman away from the home. The caller found one of the family’s pet rabbits dead and believes the woman killed it, deputies said.

The woman was found in the area and taken into custody, but deputies are still working to identify her.

The woman faces charges of animal abuse, criminal mischief and trespassing.

