KGW Q&A | Reopening schools

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, Oregon school districts started taking control of their reopening plans, and the debate around a return to any form of in-person learning is intensifying.

Some school districts, like Lake Oswego, have made the decision to bring kids back to school as early as next month. Others, including the state's largest district, are being more cautious, waiting until educators and school staff get access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

The fundamental, but complicated, question is: What are the risks and benefits of getting kids back to school? Unsurprisingly, there's a variance of opinion among doctors and educators.

In a KGW Q&A on Friday, KGW's Morgan Romero will speak with two health and education experts: OHSU pediatrician Dr. Alex Foster and OHSU-PSU School of Public Health professor Leslie Bienen.

Here are some topics that will be covered during the Q&A, including questions directly from KGW viewers:

Have you consulted with public schools?

What about older kids and transmission among adolescents?

Mental health concerns among middle and high schoolers – concerns they’re turning to drugs, etc.

If a school opens up (private schools have full or partial in person) and there’s a positive COVID-19 case, is it your advice to shut school down or can there be effective contact tracing and isolation?

Why can't we wait until the vaccine is out before "forcing people to risk their health?" It's right around the corner. There's "zero chance that social distancing will be a real thing in school."

Advice for teachers? Personal protective measures

Dr. Foster: You are a pediatrician. What impact are you seeing on your patients?

Have there been any substantial studies on contagiousness after being vaccinated? Am I really at risk, or just being overly paranoid?

If my spouse ends up going back to in-person instruction, what precautions should we take when they leave home, leave school, and then arrive back home? We are not opposed to buying full body suits so that they can walk from the garage, through the house, and straight into the shower.

What else can I do to keep myself safe? I do not want to imagine isolating myself from the love of my life when we are literally the only people keeping each other sane.

If almost all of Europe can reopen schools, why can't almost all of Oregon?

How are schools going to manage ventilation and cleaning the air?

Expert bios

ALEX FOSTER

Pediatrician, OHSU

From OHSU's website: B. Alex Foster has a secondary faculty appointment in the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health as an Assistant Professor in the Epidemiology programs (MPH and PhD). In this role, Professor Foster’s work includes collaborating other SPH primary faculty members in Epidemiology and mentoring or advising EPI students.

Dr. Foster’s primary faculty appointment is in the OSHU School of Medicine; Dermatology Department. B. Alex Foster, MD, MPH is a pediatrician-public health scientist. He attended medical and graduate school in Oregon, completed residency training in New York City, and then started his faculty career in Texas before returning to Oregon.

His research interests focus on addressing obesity in childhood, particularly for low-income populations at higher risk of continued obesity and the subsequent associated complications. Dr. Foster’s research work has focused on understanding what assets communities have and building off of those, and he has also examined using parent mentors as an intervention model to support behavioral change.

LESLIE BIENEN

Professor, OHSU-PSU School of Public Health

From the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health website: Leslie teaches primarily undergraduate courses at PSU, including Global Health and Consumer Health. She is the pilot program coordinator for PSU’s BUILD EXITO program, an undergraduate research training program that supports students on their pathway to becoming scientific researchers.

Her own research focuses on conservation medicine and on zoonotic (from nonhuman animals to humans) disease transmission. Conservation medicine strives to understand the interaction among human health, environmental changes and the health of nonhuman species. She was a co-investigator on the Bighorn Sheep Disease project, examining disease dynamics of pneumonia in bighorn sheep. She has researched and written about several bat viruses transmissible to humans and sampled livestock in Nepal for bovine brucellosis and tuberculosis, surveying farmers about their understanding of these diseases.