Quanice Hayes' family, city of Portland settle for $2 million

City commissioners do not think the settlement goes far enough, and they are pushing for change.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Not a day goes by that Quanice Hayes' family does not think about him.

"I want him to be remembered as the fun-loving family man that he is," said uncle Steven Hayes. "It was family first for him."

Quanice was shot and killed by a Portland police officer more than four years ago.

At a virtual city council meeting Wednesday, the city of Portland agreed to settle with Quanice's family for $2 million.

"There's no amount of money that can bring him back," said grandmother Donna Hayes. "I'll always have this pain in my heart."

The pain has been immense since February 2017. That is when officers were investigating armed robberies and found Quanice hiding in the front of a Northeast Portland home.

Officers reported seeing Quanice reach for his waistband. Ofc. Andrew Hearst shot Quanice three times, killing him. A replica gun was later found near Quanice's body. A grand jury ruled the shooting was justified.

"It's clear there's immense trauma that precedes every law enforcement action, and the trauma doesn't end there," Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said Wednesday. "Whatever we acknowledge, we all suffer. The trauma doesn't end, and it only evolves with time."

Wheeler, along with city commissioners, supported a settlement with Quanice's family. While Quanice's family is happy to see this wrapped up, they remain devastated they will not see Quanice again.

"We're missing a star," his uncle Steven said. "People loved him and he was a bright star in his community, and he was taken away."

About $595,000 of the $2 million settlement will go toward the family's attorney fees and costs.