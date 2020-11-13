Push to reopen outdoor spaces at Portland Public Schools gets boost from PE teacher, petition

"Since Portland Parks & Rec opened up, we have been considering opening up PPS grounds as well. With the governor's two-week pause to help stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Oregon, and the current rising COVID cases, we've decided to wait for a couple of weeks to make the grounds decision. Our focus is on serving our students and doing everything we can to help reduce the spread of COVID in our community."



At some school properties, the closed signs and yellow tape that were up are no longer there, and people are on campus anyway.



The mom of a one-and-half-year-old girl said because of COVID, her daughter hasn't been able to socialize much yet in life, and getting out to play helps.



“I feel like as parks have started to open, we've had more opportunities to socialize here and I think it's really important for her development to be around other children because otherwise, she doesn't have that.”



Balto said he's not criticizing the district he works for. But he hopes that after the two-week pause, PPS gives people some space, and chance to reconnect safely outdoors.



“Our community miss each other and just being able to walk the grounds is a great way to feel connected while we are distant,” said Balto.