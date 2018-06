TROUTDALE, Ore. – A Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy found a puppy in Troutdale and the sheriff’s office used social media to find the dog’s owner.

The puppy named Darla was found Tuesday near Southwest 257th Avenue and 24th Street.

The sheriff’s office posted photos on Facebook, asking people to spread the word and help get Darla home. It worked, and Darla will be reunited with her owner.

