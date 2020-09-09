'Public health doesn't judge': Multnomah Co. health officials encourage coronavirus testing and contact tracing following Labor Day

Health officials are concerned about an uptick in COVID-19 cases after the holiday weekend, but people who feel sick shouldn’t feel ashamed about getting tested.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore — Coming off another holiday weekend, local health leaders are keeping a close eye on coronavirus case numbers. Here in Oregon and across the country, they’re concerned about an uptick in cases following Labor Day.

Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines says hopes that doesn’t deter people who traveled or spent the holiday weekend socializing outside their immediate family from getting tested and taking part in contact tracing.

“Public health doesn't judge; we're interested in testing you and happy to talk to you with no judgment,” Vines said. “Just wanting to make sure people get testing and contacts get notified.”

The county saw an increase in cases and even hospitalizations following Memorial Day and the Fourth of July as more people got together outside of their bubble.

So, if you develop symptoms, do not hesitate to get tested.

Right now, that testing and participating in contact tracing is crucial to slow the spread and curb a bigger impact from the holiday weekend.

“Similarly, if you’re not that sick, but you’re a little worried about maybe having exposed yourself over the holiday weekend, the next best thing is to just keep a low profile and especially to stay away from your elderly loved ones or anyone in your social circle who may be medically fragile,” Vines said.

Multnomah County continues to make progress toward Phase 2 and meeting metrics that would allow children to return to school for in-person learning, Vines said. However, there is a long way to go.