Public art sculptures on display in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The city of Vancouver is celebrating its vibrant public art scene with a new series of maps and activities. People can usually see the sculptures inside City Hall but with the pandemic, the city decided to scatter the art outside so people can view it safely.

As of now, there's two maps that can be downloaded from the city of Vancouver website to find locations for the art. Officials will create a third map by the end of the year. There's activities, like scavenger hunts you can do with kids. You'll also be able to learn about the art, the city, plants and animals found around the sculptures.

Curator Jess Graff said most of the art has been part of the city's collection for years, so this wasn't an expensive project.

"You can do this as a solo adventure yourself, you can do this with your family, you can bring your kids, whatever type of social interaction you want to have on these maps, because it's self-guided," Graff said.

One of the random facts people will find out when they do the tour is that in the 1920's, Vancouver was considered the prune capitol of the world.

There are around 25 pieces of city owned art that people will be able to find. A lot of the sculptures are located in the downtown area and some are at the Vancouver Library.